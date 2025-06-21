Signs with weather info, heat precautions put up in markets across Delhi

Alterable signs showing weather information of the day and preventive heat measures have been put up in at least 15 markets in the city to spread awareness among the vendors and visitors. These include Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, and others. The initiative by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Greenpeace India aims to make weather information more accessible and for people to be cautious during heatwave conditions. A heat awareness board at New Friends Colony Market in New Delhi on Friday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The colour-coded signs — changed by the market volunteers on a daily basis — contain heat range information of the day, maximum temperature, precautionary measures like water reminder and clothing advice, and forecast of the day. These can be changed depending on the temperature, with four different sets for temperatures between 30 and 50 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had held a workshop last week where voluntary workers were trained on weather measurements and data, heat protection measures, and their role in spreading awareness. These boards can be seen in markets such as New Friends’ Colony, near the Lotus Temple in Kalkaji, Vigyan Bhawan, and Kalyanpuri.

“The signs have been put up in at least 15-20 markets in different areas, including Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase-3, Nehru Place, Vigyan Bhawan, and Kalyanpuri,” said Parmatma Prasad, a book vendor at a market in New Friends’ Colony. The signs have also been put up near tourist sites, such as near the Lotus Temple and the Red Fort.

Prasad along with mehendi artist Kuldeep Singh manage the sign in the NFC market. “The sign and the training have definitely been helpful. We didn’t understand the precautions to be taken as per the heat intensity, now we are aware. The sign also reminds me to drink more water,” Singh said.

Some other areas where the signs have been installed are Naraina Vihar, Sangam Vihar, and Punjabi Bagh. “Now, members of different workers associations themselves will roll these out,” said Nibedita Saha, a member of Greenpeace.