Sisodia again appeals to LG to clear teachers’ training programme in Finland

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday again appealed to the lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena to clear the teachers’ training programme in Finland.

He said the Punjab government was learning from Delhi’s experience and sending its first batch of 36 teachers and two officers for training in Singapore. Sisodia called it a matter of sadness that Saxena is creating hurdles in the government’s attempt to improve the education sector.

“The files related to the Finland teachers’ training programme is going to and fro since October. The Punjab government can send teachers for international training...the Constitution provides all state governments equal levels of freedom to work on education sector... but the Delhi LG is misusing the law to prevent our international teachers’ training programme.”

He said the origin of the problem lies in the “unconstitutional amendment” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government made to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act in 2021 by empowering the LG to create such obstacles.

“As per our Constitution, except three subjects --public order, police, and land-- all other subjects come under the purview of elected government and ministers. But the BJP government amended the GNCTD Act illegally to empower LG.”

He said this is why they are now unable to send teachers to foreign countries. “Around 1,000 teachers were sent for foreign training before the GNCTD Act was amended...”

Sisodia said the Delhi government has challenged the amendment in the Supreme Court. He said the LG should not “misuse this unconstitutional amendment to prevent teachers from getting the training.”

Sisodia called it a matter of pride for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that wherever it gets power, it starts working towards improving the education sector. “The Punjab government is now working on improving the school infrastructure; teachers are being sent for international training.”

He said Delhi started the experiment of international training in the third year of the AAP government. He added AAP’s government in Punjab initiated the programme in the first year.

Sisodia said the programme will be especially important in a state such as Punjab, where students go to other countries for education. “If teachers get good foreign training, the children have no need to go to these countries for education,” he said.

There was no immediate response from the LG’s office.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor questioned why Sisodia was creating a hue and cry and insisting on getting government teachers trained in Finland.

Kapoor referred to Sisodia’s reference to the “unconstitutional amendment” to the GNCTD Act and said the Delhi government moved the Supreme Court over it but has not got any relief. “...nor has the Supreme Court made any adverse comment on the amendment.”

He said Sisodia’s claim about the amendment has been made to further the conflict with the LG and the Union government. Kapoor said there is a need to appoint over 24,000 teachers and not just to train some teachers abroad. “...the government is not interested in the appointment of teachers and principals.. it only wants to create a constitutional conflict.”

The LG sought two more clarifications and returned the file on the training on January 9. He asked for a cost-benefit analysis. The government sent the file again for the third time on January 20.