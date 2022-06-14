Sisodia campaigns in Rajinder Nagar ahead of assembly bypoll
NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has further intensified its electioneering for the upcoming by-election of Rajinder Nagar. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday interacted with the people in Old Rajinder Nagar and appealed to them to use their vote to choose to increase the pace of development of Delhi by voting for AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak.
Sisodia said under the leadership of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, splendid work has been done to improve education, health, electricity, water, and basic infrastructure. “To give momentum to such development works in Rajinder Nagar too, people should vote for CM Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of honesty and development,” Kejriwal stated.
Sisodia said that AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak would work to speed up the development works of Rajinder Nagar when he is elected to the assembly.
Polling for the bypoll will be held on June 23 for which all parties contesting the election have intensified campaigning. BJP has fielded former councillor Rajesh Bhatia while Congress has also fielded former councillor Prem Lata.
AAP leader Gopal Rai also addressed a public meeting in Budh Nagar and asked people to vote for Pathak. “Everyone in the assembly constituency is supporting AAP candidate because of the work done by the AAP government,” he said.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
