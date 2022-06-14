Sisodia campaigns in Rajinder Nagar ahead of assembly bypoll

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has further intensified its electioneering for the upcoming by-election of Rajinder Nagar. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday interacted with the people in Old Rajinder Nagar and appealed to them to use their vote to choose to increase the pace of development of Delhi by voting for AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak.

Sisodia said under the leadership of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, splendid work has been done to improve education, health, electricity, water, and basic infrastructure. “To give momentum to such development works in Rajinder Nagar too, people should vote for CM Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of honesty and development,” Kejriwal stated.

Sisodia said that AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak would work to speed up the development works of Rajinder Nagar when he is elected to the assembly.

Polling for the bypoll will be held on June 23 for which all parties contesting the election have intensified campaigning. BJP has fielded former councillor Rajesh Bhatia while Congress has also fielded former councillor Prem Lata.

AAP leader Gopal Rai also addressed a public meeting in Budh Nagar and asked people to vote for Pathak. “Everyone in the assembly constituency is supporting AAP candidate because of the work done by the AAP government,” he said.