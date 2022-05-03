Sisodia hands aid to kin of 2 Covid warriors
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday handed over cheques of ₹1 crore to dependents of two frontline workers of Lok Nayak Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital who died of Covid-19, taking the total number of Covid warriors’ kin who have received financial aid to 36 so far.
Sisodia on Monday visited the families of Rajkumar Aggarwal, who was working as nursing officer at Lok Nayak Hospital, and Ajay Kumar, a former store purchase supervisor at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, and assured them all possible help from the Delhi government.
“These brave warriors were martyred in Delhi’s fight against Covid and now it is our responsibility to take care of their families. Under the initiative of the Arvind Kejriwal government to provide support to families of Covid warriors, each has been provided with a samman rashi of ₹1 crore,” said Sisodia.
-
Ludhiana | Posing as passengers, 3 men carjack taxi
Posing as passengers, three miscreants robbed a taxi driver of Manjit Singh, 23, of Fazilka's vehicle and ₹2,000 cash after threatening him with sharp-edged weapons on the national highway near Ladhowal on Sunday. Manjit said he operates from a taxi stand in Landran. On Sunday, three men hired his Hyundai i-10 grand car from Landran, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), to reach Ludhiana.
-
Ludhiana | Liquor smuggling accused attempts suicide in jail
A man accused of liquor smuggling attempted suicide in the bathroom of Ludhiana Central Jail on Monday afternoon. Other inmates and jail staffers rescued him and rushed him to the civil hospital, from where he was referred him to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. The inmate, who hails from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshehr), had been lodged in the jail for the past one and a half months.
-
Power panel meets as demand hits record for 1st week of May
The Capital's peak power demand rose to 6,194 MW -- the highest ever for the first week of May -- on Monday as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission took a slew of measures to ensure there are no procedural delays in procurement of power. DERC has relaxed several rules related to procurement of electricity to avoid delays on the part of the power utilities.
-
Buddha Nullah cleaning project based on faulty report, will lead to loss of public money: MLA Gurpreet Gogi
MLA Gurpreet Gogi said that the ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project will prove to be a waste of public money as it based on a faulty report. The MLA said the project is based on a report tabled by Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board in 2019, which states that 519 MLD (million litres a day) waste flows through the Nullah on a daily basis.
-
Sacrilege cases: Ram Rahim to appear through video conferencing in all three FIRs
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday directed that the trial of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be conducted through video conferencing in all three criminal cases registered in 2015 sacrilege incidents in which he has been named as an accused. The three incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib were reported in 2015. It ordered that the trial in respect of Ram Rahim will continue through video conferencing.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics