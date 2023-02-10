Sisodia takes stock of projects announced in 2022-23 Budget

The Delhi government on Thursday said that it is working on a war footing to ensure the implementation of projects announced in the 2022-23 Budget, made on the theme of generating employment and named the Rozgaar Budget’.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, reviewed the progress of several projects announced in the Budget with senior officials.

“Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the main aim of the government is to implement projects with high potential of job creation on priority. In the Rozgaar Budget, the Delhi government had announced various projects that can foster growth of the economy and generate lakhs of jobs in the next five years,” Sisodia said after the meeting.

The deputy CM said the cloud kitchen policy, which aims to legalise, regularise and facilitate operations of cloud kitchens in the national capital, will be released soon. “The booming business in the food and beverages sector has great potential to create job opportunities,” Sisodia said. Senior officials who attended the meeting said that formalities for framing Delhi’s cloud kitchen policy have been completed.

The officials added that the policy intends to encourage, facilitate and support thousands of startups by 2030, has been approved by the Cabinet, and will be shared with the LG soon for notification.

They added that the government is in the final stage for finalising the technicalities for the Delhi Bazaar app and the portal which will help local sellers reach a larger customer base.

The government is also going to redevelop conforming Industrial areas to boost economic activity in the national capital, and the first project will start at Jhandewalan by next month, the officials added.