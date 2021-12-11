Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sisodia to address Dubai education summit today

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (PTI)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 05:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will represent Delhi at a three-day education summit in Dubai where the state government’s Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) will be discussed.

Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, will be joined by education ministers of other countries such as Estonia, Italy, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia. He is expected to share the various changes that the Delhi government has introduced in the field of education in the past few years, including the EMC curriculum.

Introduced in 2019, the EMC curriculum is designed to train students to work in teams, brainstorm and identify social challenges or business opportunities.

During the summit, which starts on Saturday, Sisodia will also discuss bilateral partnerships on the exchange of education between Delhi and Britain.

“After preparing world-class infrastructure in Delhi’s government schools, the Delhi government has worked towards developing a growth mindset in children,” said a press release issued by the Delhi government on Friday.

It added that Sisodia will share these new innovations among other mindset curriculums introduced by it with academicians, bureaucrats, and politicians from all across the world during the summit.

