Sisodia to appear before CBI as AAP fears his arrest

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is due to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at 11am on Monday for questioning over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government’s now-withdrawn excise policy 2021-22. Sisodia was named an accused in the case the agency lodged on August 17 in connection with the matter.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said Sisodia will be arrested and that the summons to him was a “ploy to arrest him”. It has claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to prevent him from campaigning ahead of the assembly polls in Gujarat.

Sisodia spearheaded the policy. He is likely to be interrogated about the tweaks in it, and the role of private individuals and liquor wholesalers, distributors, and manufacturers in the formulation of the policy, CBI officials aware of the matter said.

Sisodia tweeted on Sunday he will cooperate with the agency. “Raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours. It revealed nothing. My bank locker was scanned, and nothing was found. They found nothing in my village [during a search]. Now they have summoned me to CBI headquarters at 11am on Monday. I will go and extend all cooperation,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

AAP leadership, including national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, have defended Sisodia and alleged that he was going to be arrested at the BJP’s behest as it is worried over the rising support for the AAP in its bastion of Gujarat where assembly elections are due to be held this year.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the action against Sisodia was due to the BJP’s growing uneasiness over the AAP’s rising popularity graph in Gujarat. “The summons is not meant to question him, but they are meant to arrest him. And it is aimed at preventing him from campaigning in Gujarat. They want to put him in jail because Gujarat elections are going to be announced and multiple rallies and public events of Manish Sisodia are being planned,” said Singh.

He called the summons an indication of the BJP’s frustration and admittance of defeat in Gujarat. “The BJP is so afraid of losing Gujarat that it is now focusing on targeting AAP leaders. Entire Gujarat is watching BJP’s desperate attempts to stop AAP, but it is going to get nothing out of it.”

Central agencies have arrested businessmen Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, and Sameer Mahendru in the excise policy case.

Sisodia steered the policy, which was introduced in November 2021. The policy made the process of purchasing liquor more consumer-friendly but led to unexpected excise revenue loss worth thousands of crores.

Sisodia has blamed “a last-minute U-turn by former lieutenant governor Anil Baijal to extend special favours to a few liquor traders” for the loss. Baijal rejected the charges as “baseless and motivated” and said Sisodia was trying to find some alibi for his and his colleagues’ acts of omissions and commissions.

