Six Delhi civic body officials suspended for graft, dereliction of duty
In the latest crackdown against corrupt government officials, six employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi were suspended on Tuesday on orders from lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on account of taking bribes, abusing their official position and neglecting their duties,
The lieutenant governor also allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to prosecute a sun-registrar of Delhi government’s revenue department for illegally regularizing at least 50 unauthorized constructions in Karol Bagh.
“The MCD commissioner on directions of the LG has suspended six officials that includes superintendent engineer, A S Yadav, administration officer, Manish Kumar, deputy controller of accounts, Anju Bhutani, zonal inspector, Vijay Kumar, junior engineer (Narela), Sankhya Mishra, and assistant engineer (Narela), Sriniwas, for gross negligence, abusing official position and receiving illegal gratification,” Saxena’s office said in a statement.
The suspensions are in line with the Saxena’s resolve of zero tolerance to corruption and probity in administration, his office said.
Sriniwas and Mishra were suspended for failing to prevent unauthorized construction that recently led to the collapse of an under-construction warehouse in Bakauli village of Alipur, which left five dead and several others injured, according to a note from the lieutenant governor’s office shared with the media.
Yadav was suspended for financial irregularities in Balaswa landfil; Manish Kumar and Vijay Kumar were suspended for delaying the processing of papers for mutation of properties in the south zone; and Bhutani was suspended for not following up with banks matters related to clearance of pensions, the note said.
Saxena also permitted CBI to prosecute Raj Pal, sub-registrar III at Asaf Ali Road, for registering unauthorized properties without affixing the requisite stamp of unauthorized construction on the sale deeds. Pal had registered 50 such properties between July 2015 and September 2018.
Pal is also accused of taking bribes to register commercial and residential properties in Karol Bagh. A district magistrate and the principal revenue secretary had in their separate reports recommended the prosecution sanction to CBI to investigate the wrongdoings of Pal, Saxena’s office said.
Since taking charge in May, the lieutenant governor has ordered the suspension of several officials, including one was posted in the past as a deputy secretary in the chief minister’s office, on charges of alleged corruption.
Complaints of corruption against officials of Delhi government, Delhi Development Authority and the municipal corporation are being decided strictly on the basis of merit, an official at the lieutenant governor’s office said.
“While the lieutenant governor has taken strict action in many such complaints, he has also rejected some of the complaints on finding no substantial ground for prosecution,” the official said, declining to be named.
Meanwhile, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, the slum management agency of the Delhi government, found irregularities in the work record of nine officers and suspended two officers including executive engineer P Saraswat who is accused of irregularities in parking site at Shivaji Palace, Raja Garden, which resulted in loss of revenue to the department, and issued show cause notice to seven officers, chief executive officer K Mahesh said.
-
Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD
The intensity of rain in Delhi will increase from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate showers across the national capital. Delhi's maximum temperature was 34.6C on Wednesday, which is around normal for this time of the season. Delhi's minimum temperature too is expected to drop in the next few days, touching 23C by the end of the month. It was 26.7C on Wednesday.
-
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
-
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics