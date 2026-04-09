New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday directed six thermal power plants (TPPs) operating within a 300-kilometre radius of Delhi to pay a cumulative amount of ₹61.85 crore in environmental compensation, for non-compliance with biomass co-firing norms.

The TPPs were found to be non-compliant with the mandate for using a 5% blend of pellets or briquettes made of paddy straw crop residue along with coal. (Representative photo)

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The TPPs were found to be non-compliant with the mandate for using a 5% blend of pellets or briquettes made of paddy straw crop residue along with coal, it said.

“The Environment (Utilisation of Crop Residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules, 2023 mandate all coal-based TPPs to utilise 5% blend of biomass pellets or briquettes along with coal, with a minimum threshold of 3% co-firing prescribed for FY 2024–25 to avoid imposition of Environmental Compensation. These statutory provisions were notified with the objective of promoting ex-situ management of crop residue, reducing instances of paddy straw burning, and mitigating air pollution in NCR and adjoining areas,” the CAQM stated.

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{{^usCountry}} To be sure, the Capital used to have a thermal power station of its own, located at Badarpur. A coal-based power plant, the Badarpur Thermal Power Station’s first unit was commissioned on July 26, 1973. The plant was shut on October 15, 2018, after the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) had identified as a major contributor to air pollution. Reports from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) showed that the plant used to produce around 3,500 metric tonnes of fly ash every month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To be sure, the Capital used to have a thermal power station of its own, located at Badarpur. A coal-based power plant, the Badarpur Thermal Power Station’s first unit was commissioned on July 26, 1973. The plant was shut on October 15, 2018, after the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) had identified as a major contributor to air pollution. Reports from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) showed that the plant used to produce around 3,500 metric tonnes of fly ash every month. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CAQM said the move in this case comes after a committee of members from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Sustainable Agrarian Mission on use of Agri-Residue in Thermal Power Plants (SAMARTH) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reviewed representations from TPPs regarding relaxation of the environmental compensation imposed on them for the non-utilisation of crop residue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CAQM said the move in this case comes after a committee of members from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Sustainable Agrarian Mission on use of Agri-Residue in Thermal Power Plants (SAMARTH) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reviewed representations from TPPs regarding relaxation of the environmental compensation imposed on them for the non-utilisation of crop residue. {{/usCountry}}

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CAQM officials stated that the letter informing the plants of the penalty was sent to them on April 1. The commission had issued show cause notices to the TPPs on December 23, and asked them to respond within 15 days.

“The replies of the 06 non-compliant TPPs were reviewed in detail by the Committee and it was observed that the reasons provided did not establish that the entities tried earnestly to comply with the statutory directions,” CAQM said.

Of the six power plants, the Talwandi Sabo Power Limited in Mansa, Punjab, has been directed to pay the highest environmental compensation, of ₹33.02 crore. In Haryana, the Panipat Thermal Power Station was fined ₹8.98 crore, Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram TPP was fined ₹6.69 crore, and Rajiv Gandhi TPP was fined ₹5.55 Crore. The Guru Hargobind TPP in Punjab was fined ₹4.87 crore, and the Harduaganj Thermal Power Station in Uttar Pradesh was fined ₹2.74 crore.

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The six power plants were directed to deposit the fines by April 15, and submit proof of the same to the commission.

Inder Pal, director, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, said, “We have tried to enforce compliance of the guidelines but there is a shortage of pellets made of paddy straw in the market. We even conveyed this to the CAQM.”

Punjab power secretary Basant Garg said the state will pursue all available legal remedies.

Haryana power minister Anil Vij was not available for comment and officials at the power plant refused comment.

Managing director of the Harduaganj thermal power plant, Mayur Maheshwari, said, “The power production machines at our thermal station are not able to technically support the biomass co-firing. If we do it, there is the risk of it having an adverse impact on the power production units,” he said. “Moreover, machines there are under the warrant period and if we tamper with them, we will lose the warranty.”

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Maheshwari said UPRVUNL filed an appeal with the CAQM, urging them to waive the penalty.

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