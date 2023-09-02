Six-year-old molested by school senior inside bus in west Delhi

A six-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an older student inside the school bus when she was on her way back home in Begumpur area of Rohini in west Delhi, police said on Saturday. Officers said that the incident, which took place on August 23, was reported to them on Wednesday and the 16-year-old boy has been apprehended.

DCW issued a notice to Delhi Police in the matter and sought an action taken report by Tuesday. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The girl’s parents also alleged that when they first reported the matter to the private school’s authorities, they tried to suppress it.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said that on Saturday, the minor’s father approached them and gave a written complaint alleging that his daughter was molested on a bus by a boy studying in the same school.

“Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Begumpur police station, and the boy was apprehended. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

Another senior police officer said that the allegations levelled by the parents against the principal, vice principal and chairperson of the school are being investigated as well.

“Relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection Of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso) have been added and action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi Police in the matter and sought an action taken report by Tuesday.

“The girl’s mother has informed that on August 23, when the school bus dropped her daughter at the society’s gate, she found that the girl’s bag was wet. On enquiry, the girl informed her mother that an older student had molested her inside the bus,” the commission said in a statement.

According to DCW, the girl’s parents, on August 24, informed the school’s principal and vice principal of the incident. However, a day later, the chairperson called them to the school and “asked them to withdraw the complaint”, DCW said quoting the parents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to DCW, the girl’s mother also alleged that the school’s chairperson disclosed the minor’s identity among the society’s residents. However, police or the commission did not share how the minor’s identity was revealed.

On Saturday, the commission sought a copy of the FIR registered in the case and also sought to know whether an FIR has been registered against the chairperson, school manager, principal, vice principal and other school authorities under Posco Act for not reporting the matter to police and revealing the identity of the child.

Maliwal said, “We have received a shocking case of sexual assault with a six-year-old girl by a senior boy in the school. This is very serious. From a six-year-old child to a 85-year-old woman, nobody is safe. The accused should be dealt with strictly. Action should also be taken against the school authorities for trying to suppress the matter.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}