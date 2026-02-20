Six-year-old killed as car hits e-rickshaw in Janakpuri

A six-year-old girl was killed and her grandmother injured after a speeding car hit the e-rickshaw they were travelling in, causing it to overturn in west Delhi’s Janakpuri on Tuesday morning. Police on Thursday said the car driver was on his way to work when the accident took place and he has been apprehended and bound down. The police control room was alerted about the accident by Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Janakpuri, where the six-year-old child and her grandmother were taken for treatment. (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Preshell Prince. She was on her way to school with her grandmother, Mercy Xavier (57), when the incident took place near Block C in Janakpuri. The family resides in the same area.

According to police, the two boarded the e-rickshaw around 7.40am. A senior police officer said the vehicle was near Lal Sai Marg when the speeding Santro car, allegedly driven by Sanjeev Dabas, rammed the e-rickshaw from behind. The impact was such that it caused the e-rickshaw to overturn, trapping its passengers underneath.

Locals rushed to rescue the child and others caught under the vehicle. Police said the e-rickshaw driver also sustained injuries.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said, “The police control room was alerted about the accident by Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Janakpuri, where the six-year-old child and her grandmother were taken for treatment. The girl was declared brain dead at the hospital, but her family shifted her and her maternal grandmother to Max Hospital in Dwarka, where she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.”

Police said Prince suffered multiple injuries to her head and chest, while Mercy sustained injuries after falling on the road.

“During treatment, the victim was declared dead at Max Hospital and her postmortem examination was conducted at DDU Hospital,” the DCP said.

Police said they have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence and rash driving against the car driver.

The accused driver, identified as Sanjeev Dabas, a resident of Majra Dabas, was on his way to work when the accident occurred. He works as a lab assistant at a pathology laboratory, police said.

“The offending car has been seized and the driver was apprehended and bound down on Wednesday. Further investigation is in progress,” the DCP added.