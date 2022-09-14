Slum residents to be allotted govt flats at Delhi’s Jailorwala Bagh
The decision was taken at the meeting chaired by Delhi LG VK Saxena on Wednesday along with the decision regarding allotment of flats at Commonwealth Games Village to ministry of external affairs
New Delhi: After Kalkaji extension, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will soon start allotment of flats at Jailorwala Bagh to residents of slum clusters.
The decision was taken at the meeting chaired by Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Wednesday along with other important decision regarding allotment of flats at Commonwealth Games Village to ministry of external affairs.
According to senior DDA official, there are 1675 flats at Jailorwala Bagh and the land-owning agency has identified 1640 beneficiaries.
“The residents of nearby JJ clusters will be shifted to these flats on payment of ₹1,71,000/-After rehabilitation of the eligible households of JJ cluster Jailorwala Bagh, the land so vacated measuring approximately 11,129 sq. mtrs will be disposed of by DDA through auction,” said a DDA official.
The DDA has also decided to dispose of the 18 flats at CWG village.
According to DDA officials, the DDA had purchased 333 CWG flats located in Akshardham Residential Complex from EMAAR & MGF groups in the year 2009. “A large number of flats were allotted/disposed of through open auction. However, on not getting positive response, it was decided to allot remaining flats to government institutions. At present, only 19 flats remain unsold at CWG…The authority has approved to allot 18 flats to the Ministry of External Affairs at Rs. 3,28,400/- per sqm,” said an official.
In the DDA has also fixed the rates for calculating conversion charges from leasehold to freehold for commercial and industrial properties. It has also done the same for multi-level parking. “The Authority has approved 10% increase in land rates for calculating conversation charges from leasehold to freehold in respect of commercial and industrial properties and multilevel parking for the year 2022-23. The approval shall be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India for final approval,” DDA official said.
-
-
-
-
