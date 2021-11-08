Smog mode on: From kadha to humidifiers, Delhiites combat pollution

The days after Diwali are always followed by ones engulfed in heavy smog and pollution and this year is no different with air quality deteriorating to ‘severe’ category. Despite a blanket ban on firecrackers, there were many areas in the city where firecrackers were burst and this as well as the fumes from farm fires have created havoc in the Capital, making the air quality hazardous. From sipping on kadha’s and ashwaghandha, using essential oils and humidifiers, to even moving out momentarily, delhiites have their own checklist to protect themselves from city’s poor air quality.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Finding it difficult to breath’

“It’s very sad to see that despite multiple warnings, Delhites did not pay attention to the pollution warning. It just goes on to say how insensitive we have become. The air quality was already bad before Diwali and now it is worse. I woke up 6am on the next morning of Diwali, finding it difficult to breath. With God’s grace, I do not have any respiratory problems, imagine what people with respiratory issues must be going through,” says Neha Mehra, a teacher from Mayur Vihar.

‘Stocked up on kadha’

Well, Delhiites have resorted to home remedies to help themselves stay fit and healthy during this time. “I was anticipating that the pollution levels will go up after Diwali. Winters are literally deadly for me because of this. I have trouble breathing normally for weeks. So I am making sure to have the humidifier on all the time. Besides this, I had already stocked up on kadha, and I am having a cup of that everyday. I am also steaming with essential oils and have kept air purifier plants at home too. I have sinusitis so nothing works apart from antiallergic but I still believe in building immunity with natural ways,” says Harsha Yadav Malik, a consultant who works at an IT firm in New Rajinder Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Wearing N 95 masks’

Neha Singh, a senior manager from IP extension, says, “The smog situation in Delhi is bad and we have already started consulting a nutritionist to make sure that we are taking in the right nutrients to remain healthy. She has suggested us to have a drink with Ashwagandha in it every day and we are following this. Besides this, we are making sure to wear N 95 masks, because, besides protecting us from Covid, these also protect us from the smog. And also, we are only going out when absolutely required.”

‘Can’t stay in Delhi’

And some are even leaving the city! Anshu Aanand, an HR professional, Sarvodaya Enclave says, “My in-laws live near Nainital and we will be going to live with them for a while. We can’t be staying here in Delhi with the pollution, it’s crazy. On Diwali, there were so many crackers and seven-month-old was so scared and she kept crying. She didn’t know what was happening and she was not being able to sleep also at night. We cannot even take her out now because of the pollution.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Author tweets @anjuri

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter