delhi news

SN Shrivastava formally given charge as commissioner of Delhi Police

Shrivastava was brought to Delhi Police, his parent police department, last year from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after communal riots in the Capital broke out amid protests at several places against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 03:28 AM IST
Shrivastava had earlier headed key units of Delhi Police, including the special cell and traffic.(ANI file photo)

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Friday appointed SN Shrivastava as Delhi’s police commissioner, a position he has been holding since February 28 last year, in what appeared to be an administrative formality.

“With the approval of Competent Authority, SN Shrivastava, IPS (UT cadre: 1985 batch), presently holding the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi is hereby appointed to the post of Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of the charge of the post and until further orders,” the MHA order said.

Shrivastava was brought to Delhi Police, his parent police department, last year from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after communal riots in the Capital broke out amid protests at several places against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. The controversial act, brought by the Centre, offers to give Indian citizenship to minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Shrivastava had earlier headed key units of Delhi Police, including the special cell and traffic.

In the last 14 months under his command, Delhi Police has filed multiple charge sheets in the Delhi riots case, and he has handled the police force through the difficult Covid-19 pandemic, when the role of the force has expanded beyond its primary role of crime-fighting.

delhi police
