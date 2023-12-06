Snatchers target two wedding processions in Delhi

Snatchers have targeted two separate wedding processions in different parts of the city, grabbing a garland of currency notes strung around the neck of the groom in one case, and stealing a cash-filled bag from the father of a groom in the other case, police officers said.

While a minor allegedly involved in the first case has been apprehended, police are yet to crack the other case, officers said. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While a minor allegedly involved in the first case has been apprehended, police are yet to crack the other case, officers said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The first incident occurred on November 30 at Gandhi Nagar in east Delhi, while the groom was riding a horse chariot. In his police complaint, the groom’s father said the snatcher suddenly climbed onto the chariot, pulled the garland of currency notes from the groom’s neck, and fled.

He allegedly sprinted away before people at the wedding could respond, said Rohit Meena, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), adding that the garland had currency notes of the denomination of ₹50 and 100.

The police did not identify the victim in this case.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case at the Gandhi Nagar police station. CCTV footage from surrounding areas helped police identify and apprehend the 17-year-old snatcher, said Meena.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The boy is addicted to liquor and carried out the crime to get some quick money,” he said.

The second crime occurred on Monday, near Jail Road at Harsh Vihar in northeast Delhi, while Jai Narayan, 70, was in his son’s wedding procession.

Narayan told police that three men on a motorcycle drove very close to him and snatched a cash-filled bag from his hand. “They rode away before I could note down their motorcycle number or see their faces,” he said, adding that the bag had around ₹1 lakh.

The police said they have registered a case and are investigating the matter.