SOPs outlined for vaccination of healthcare workers unregistered on CoWin app
The Centre has outlined SOPs for vaccination of healthcare workers and frontline staff who could not get registered for it through the CoWIN app for some reasons, Delhi health department officials said on Saturday.
In a March 5 order issued by the Delhi health department, it said the "state has been receiving requests for HCWs and FLWs who could not be registered due to some reasons".
The government of India has issued detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) not registered on CoWIN, it said.
The HCWs of a health facility where the Covid-19 vaccination centre (CVC) is located can be vaccinated at the centre itself after certification of them being HCWs by the medical superintendent or facility in-charge. They shall be entertained after completion of vaccination of beneficiaries with scheduled appointments, the order said.
Also read: Vaccine drive needs to pick up pace by at least sixfold, say health experts
HCWs of public or private health facilities where the CVC is not located, can be vaccinated at the designated CVCs, upon furnishing proof of their being a healthcare worker in a prescribed format duly signed and stamped by the health facility in-charge.
Standalone medical practitioners and paramedics can show their MCI/DMCI relevant council registrations and get vaccinated, it added.
For the support staff of the private establishments, hospitals, clinic in-charge will have to certify them being HCWs in the prescribed format, the order said.
Vaccination of unregistered FLWs can be done at the designated CVCs upon furnishing proof of their being an FLW in the prescribed format duly signed and stamped by the senior officer deputed by the FLW authority for issuing the certificate. Further, the FLW group shall designate an officer to be present at these dedicated sites for verification of the FLW status. These beneficiaries shall be registered on-site, it said.
Over 33,000 beneficiaries received shots of Covid-19 vaccine in the national capital on Saturday, the highest number of people vaccinated in a single day since the starting of the inoculation exercise on January 16, officials said.
On Saturday, second doses were given to 7,132 people, the officials said, adding that 3,769 frontline workers and 2,274 healthcare workers were also vaccinated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SOPs outlined for vaccination of healthcare workers unregistered on CoWin app
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi will have its own school education board
- Unlike other states, Delhi does not have its own state education board. There are about 1,500,000 government school students in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP has worked for Dalits: CM
- The AAP has only worked and struggled for the poor and Dalits in the last five years,” said Kejriwal, at an event organised by an NGO in Tukhlakabad Extension on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
College of Art clarifies: Students to get DU degrees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP accuses North MCD of ₹546 cr irregularities in Rani Jhansi flyover project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In budget, Delhi likely to allocate funds for Tricolours across city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civil defence volunteer shot dead in Bawana, police suspect local rivalry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muthoot group chairman falls to death from fourth floor, probe launched
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Positivity rate up to 0.60%, almost double since February 27
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine drive needs to pick up pace by at least sixfold, say health experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC directs 3499 undertrials to surrender from March 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
104-year-old takes Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi's hospital, urges all to take shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi logs over 300 new Covid-19 cases for second straight day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Kejriwal
- Approval for the formation of the Delhi Board of School Education was passed during the cabinet meeting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: The soul of the burger
- This evening he is stationed beside a zebra crossing in Connaught Place, standing amid a continuous motion of shoppers going about in all directions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox