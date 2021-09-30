Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
South Delhi restaurant that denied entry to woman shuts

According to the closure notice which HT has seen, the area public health inspector found that the restaurant was running without a valid licence.
By Paras Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:17 AM IST
The owner of the establishment, located in Ansal Plaza, told SDMC in a written undertaking that he has shut down the eatery, (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

A restaurant in south Delhi, which recently received flak on the social media for allegedly refusing to allow a woman entry because she was dressed in a saree, has shut down following a closure notice by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for operating without a valid health trade licence, officials aware of the development said.

The owner of the establishment, located in Ansal Plaza, told SDMC in a written undertaking that he has shut down the eatery, the officials said.

Abhishek Dutt, municipal councillor from Andrews Ganj, moved a private member resolution on the issue on the controversy in the SDMC House meeting on Wednesday. A senior SDMC official from the public health department informed the House that the owner of the restaurant was served a closure notice on September 24.

According to the closure notice which HT has seen, the area public health inspector found that the restaurant was running without a valid licence. The notice also mentioned encroachment on public land for which, it said, action was taken on September 21.

A senior corporation official said the inspector visited the eatery again on September 24, and found that no corrective measures were taken. Subsequently, a closure notice was served and the restaurant owner was warned that the premises will be sealed, if the unit was not shut within 48 hours.

In his response on September 27, the owner submitted an affidavit stating, “I have closed down the above said trade immediately and I shall not run the same trade without SDMC trade licence under insanitary condition from health point of view and create nuisance. The eatery has applied for a new health trade licence.”

A copy of the affidavit was submitted to the House on Wednesday.

Leader of the House, Inderjeet Sehrawat said the restaurant owner has himself closed the establishment after the closure notice was issued. “Denying entry to people for wearing traditional Indian attire is outrageous. Such bans cannot be imposed and ideally an FIR should have been filed. Sari is a dignified attire. Movement of people cannot be stopped based on such whimsical rules,” Sehrawat said.

Last week, a woman alleged that she was refused entry to a south Delhi restaurant because she was wearing a saree. She also posted a short video of her argument with the restaurant staff.

Dutt demanded that the civic body should issue directions to all the restaurants and hotels that a fine of 5 lakh will be levied for discrimination against women wearing traditional Indian attire. Dutt also demanded a probe into how the eatery was running without a valid licence.

