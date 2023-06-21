Parts of Delhi get rain due to moisture from weakening Cyclone Biparjoy

Southwestern, western, and parts of northern Delhi received rain between 5:30am and 7:30am with gusty winds on Wednesday due to moisture in the atmosphere from the weakening Cyclone Biparjoy as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.4 °C, a degree below normal, and satisfactory air quality. Light showers were also expected between June 25 and 27. (Hindustan Times)

Delhi’s base weather station at Safdarjung recorded no rain in the 24-hour that ended at 8:30am on Wednesday. Palam received 0.5mm and Ayanagar 10.2mm of rain. Trace rainfall was recorded at north Delhi’s Ridge station. Delhi was expected to record a maximum temperature of 38°C. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1°C and a minimum of 27°C.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said the cyclone has weakened considerably and turned into a cyclonic circulation, which brought light showers to Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and now to parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). “Two cells of rain formed over Delhi. One, over north Delhi towards Ghaziabad and the other over south Delhi and Gurugram.” Drizzle was expected in parts of NCR on Thursday even as the moisture content in the air was gradually reducing.

Light showers were also expected between June 25 and 27. “The wind direction will change to easterly by June 24, bringing fresh moisture and more rain,” said Srivastava.

Delhi’s average air quality index (AQI) at 10am was 88 (satisfactory) compared to 104 (moderate). An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, between 51 and 100 satisfactory, between 101 and 200 moderate, between 201 and 300 poor, between 301 and 400 very poor, and over 400 severe.