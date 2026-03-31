Speaker Gupta slams AAP for boycotting Budget Session

Delhi assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for boycotting the Budget session, even as he said the session saw the presentation of all pending reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. The Budget session took place from March 23 to 27 and had four sittings (PTI)

Addressing a press conference, he said the opposition stayed away without any strong reason. “This is unusual and not a good practice in a democracy. Instead of discussing issues in the House, they chose to boycott the session and create confusion among the public,” he said.

The Budget session took place from March 23 to 27 and had four sittings, lasting a little over 15 hours in total. Gupta said the work done during this time was organised and productive.

He highlighted key developments, including the presentation of all pending CAG reports, an important audit of government functioning. He said important discussions were held on the Budget 2025–27 and new laws were passed.

He noted that multiple audit reports relating to finance, revenue, social and general sectors, the Delhi Jal Board, and Delhi government-run universities were presented on March 23 and referred to the appropriate committees.

“For the first time in 15 years, three Public Accounts Committee reports have completed the full procedural cycle, and the House has formally taken cognisance of these reports, placing responsibility on the government to act upon them,” he said.

Gupta also spoke about a new AI tool called “Vidhan Saathi” that was introduced during the session and helped members access information quickly in Hindi and English.