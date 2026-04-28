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‘Speeding’ bike falls off flyover; two men killed

The owner of the bike and was riding at the time of the incident. His friend, who was riding pillion, worked as a labourer in a factory

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 03:01 pm IST
By Jignasa Sinha, New Delhi
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Two men – both aged 20 – died allegedly after the speeding bike they were on rammed the wall on the Mukundpur flyover, leading the bike and the rider to fall off the flyway into a drain on Sunday night, police said.

According to police, the accident took place at around 9-10pm on the loop road connecting Ring Road towards Wazirabad. (Representative file photo)

According to police, the accident took place at around 9-10pm on the loop road connecting Ring Road towards Wazirabad (near Majlis Park Metro Station) when the two were returning from a friend’s party on a modified Yamaha R15 bike.

According to the medico-legal certificate (MLC) issued by a hospital, they were both drunk, a police officer, who asked not to be identified, said.

The deceased were residents of Burari and Bawana. The owner of the bike and was riding at the time of the incident. His friend, who was riding pillion, worked as a labourer in a factory.

Police officers said bike was speeding and as it hit the wall, the impact was such that the rider and the bike fell from the flyover and ended up in the drain underneath while the pillion fell on the flyover and died.

At the BJRM hospital, the rider’s family said that he previously worked at a shop but had recently lost his job. “He has three siblings and lived with his parents in Burari. He had bought the bike four-five years ago. Around a year back, he had been in a similar accident at a flyover,” said a family member, who refused to be named.

A friend of the pillion said, “We still don’t know how the accident happened. He had recently shifted to Sangam Vihar and was living with his aunt. He worked at a factory and was the sole breadwinner. We did not know we would never be seeing him after he shifted. He is survived by his mother and two brothers, both married. We don’t think he had consumed liquor.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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