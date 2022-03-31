Speeding car crushes man to death in Delhi’s Janpath

A rashly driven Thar ran over a 39-year-old pedestrian in New Delhi district’s Janpath area on Wednesday morning, killing him on the spot.

Police said they have arrested a man over the incident, identifying him only as the “butler of an NRI living at a New Delhi hotel”.

A senior police officer said they got to know about the hit-and-run after receiving a call at the control room from a passerby, who witnessed the incident. A team was rushed to the spot and the man, who was lying on the footpath bleeding profusely, was taken to Ram Manohar Lal hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police identified the man as Girdhari, who used to work as a mason in the area. Police said he sustained injuries to his legs, chest and head.

The footage of the incident, captured by a CCTV camera installed near the spot, showed a red Thar SUV moving straight on the road, when it suddenly changed direction and headed straight towards Girdhari, who is seen crossing the road and making for the footpath. The SUV mowed him down and sped away.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8am, when Girdhari, who lived nearby, was walking to his place of work, as was his routine.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been being registered at the Parliament Street police station.

A senior police officer said they formed multiple teams and scanned footage from several CCTV cameras to identify the Thar. Police said they will probe whether the incident was a case of accident or a deliberate act, as the footage also shows that after hitting Girdhari on the footpath, the car moves back to the road and speeds away.

Girdhari, who was the sole breadwinner of the family, is survived by his family. Police said they informed the family as soon as they got his ID from his pocket.