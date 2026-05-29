New Delhi, A 40-year-old pedestrian was killed after a speeding car ran him over on the Ring Road in the Rajouri Garden area early Friday morning, an official said.

Speeding car mows down pedestrian in west Delhi; manhunt for 19-year-old driver

Police identified the vehicle's 19-year-old driver as Daksh Maurya, a resident of Shalimar Bagh in northwest Delhi.

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Police said they found the victim, whose identity is not yet established, lying unconscious in the middle of the road near the Marble Market on Ring Road, on the carriageway leading from west Delhi's Rajouri Garden towards Mayapuri.

"A PCR call reporting the accident was received at Rajouri Garden police station around 3:40 am, following which local police rushed to the spot. The injured man was found unresponsive, and no identity documents were recovered from him," a senior police officer said.

The victim was immediately shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said they are trying to establish the deceased's identity and trace his family members.

The body has been preserved at the DDU Hospital mortuary for identification and postmortem, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the breakthrough came after the PCR caller, Gulshan, informed them that he had noticed a damaged vehicle parked on the roadside, 250 metres from the accident spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the breakthrough came after the PCR caller, Gulshan, informed them that he had noticed a damaged vehicle parked on the roadside, 250 metres from the accident spot. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said they searched the area, located the suspected offending vehicle, a golden-brown Honda City with a Delhi registration number, abandoned on the roadside and took it into their possession for forensic examination and further investigation.

"Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused. The teams have been deployed, and raids are being conducted at possible locations," the officer said.

An FIR has been registered under sections 281 and 106 of the BNS at Rajouri Garden police station. Police are also examining CCTV camera footage from the stretch of Ring Road and adjoining areas to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine the vehicle's speed and movement before the collision.

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Further investigation is underway, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.