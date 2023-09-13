Speeding car overturns in S Delhi, injuring 14-yr-old girl, car’s 3 occupants

A speeding Honda City car overturned near Ghitorni Metro station in south Delhi on Wednesday morning, injuring a 14-year-old girl, and the three occupants of the vehicle, said police officers aware of the matter, adding that a case of rash and negligent driving causing injuries was registered against the driver at Fatehpur Beri police station.

According to the woman, she was going to drop her 14-year-old daughter at her school nearby, and they were crossing the road when the Honda City, which was coming from Gurugram, overturned and hit her daughter. (Representational image)

The south district police said that they received a call at 7.32 am from a person that a car had overturned on the road near Ghitorni Metro station, smoke was coming out of it, and people were trapped inside the vehicle. A police team arrived on the scene and learnt that the driver and two passengers were trapped inside the car, while a 14-year-old girl walking to her school was hit by the vehicle. The girl’s mother, who was with her then, witnessed the accident and gave her statement to the police.

The injured people were identified as Srishti,14, and the car’s three occupants: Vivek, 27, Vishal, 27, and Rohan, 29. The police declined to share their full names. They were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical attention, said investigators.

“The mechanical inspection of the car will be done to ascertain what exactly caused the accident. At first glance, the driver may have lost control of the speeding vehicle,” said a police officer associated with the case.

