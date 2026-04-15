Speeding truck mows down 3 people sleeping on Kashmere Gate’s footpath

New Delhi: Two people died and three others got injured after a speeding truck allegedly climbed on a footpath and mowed down people sleeping on it in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate around 2.30am on Monday. The driver fled the spot at the time, but was later arrested, police said.

The driver fled the spot at the time, but was later arrested, police said. (Representative photo)

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According to police, the incident took place near Nigambodh Ghat, where many homeless people sleep on the pavement. “The truck, loaded with rice, was travelling from Hamidpur village towards Khari Baoli when the driver allegedly dozed off, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and climb onto the footpath,” an officer said.

Five people sleeping there were run over and sustained injuries. Passersby alerted the police, after which PCR vans rushed the victims to nearby hospitals. Three of the injured were taken to Lok Nayak Hospital and two to the Trauma Centre. One of the injured succumbed to injuries, while another died on Monday evening during treatment.

One of the deceased was identified as Sumit, 41, while the other remained unidentified as of Tuesday. One of the injured who was discharged was identified as Prem, 27, while other two remained unidentified.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (North) Raja Banthia said a case was registered under sections pertaining to causing death by negligence and rash driving. The accused driver identified as Vijay Singh, 56, originally from Aligarh, was arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (North) Raja Banthia said a case was registered under sections pertaining to causing death by negligence and rash driving. The accused driver identified as Vijay Singh, 56, originally from Aligarh, was arrested. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With the help of traffic police, the vehicle was later removed from the footpath and formally seized, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the help of traffic police, the vehicle was later removed from the footpath and formally seized, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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