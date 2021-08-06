Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Sports University should be built visualising a sportsperson’s life: Sisodia
delhi news

Sports University should be built visualising a sportsperson’s life: Sisodia

The university should be constructed keeping in mind the daily life routine of 10 top sportspersons of the world, said Sisodia
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Manish Sisodia said the idea is to create a university which can make the nation proud by producing medal-winning athletes (ANI)

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday reviewed the construction of the upcoming Sports University in the capital and instructed officials to build it after visualising the day-to-day life of a sportsperson so that they can “relish their training” at the varsity.

Outlining the priorities for the construction of the campus, Sisodia said, “The university should be constructed keeping in mind the daily life routine of 10 top sportspersons of the world. For sportspersons, the stadium is their world and they thoroughly relish the training facilities that will enhance their performance. They lead a highly disciplined ascetic life. Such a routine is essential for any sportsperson to win medals at the highest levels of competition, including the Olympics.”

“Our objective is to create a university which can make the nation proud by producing medal-winning athletes, by providing advanced training facilities and sports infrastructure,” he said.

The state cabinet in October 2019 approved the setting up of the university in outer Delhi’s Mundka. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the university will offer field-specific degrees that will be on a par with those offered in other courses at the graduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels.

The government in the same month allocated the university a 90 acres plot in Mundka. However, construction work was disrupted by the pandemic and has not started yet. Weightlifting champion Karnam Malleswari was named the varsity vice-chancellor on June 24.

The Delhi Sports University is expected to start admitting students from class 6 onwards beginning April next year. HT last month reported that due to a delay in construction of the campus in Mundka, the Sports University will begin its operations from a government school building and sports complex in Civil Lines.

Delhi public works minister Satyendra Jain, who also attended the review meeting on Thursday, said, “The Delhi Sports University will be a world-class institution on a par with other world-class sports universities. It will leave no stone unturned in accomplishing this feat. The university will be equipped with the latest technology and equipment for enhancing the performance and overall well-being of athletes.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts pic created using a series of 53 images. Can you guess what it shows?

Peer back in time to ‘some of the earliest moments in our universe’. Here’s how

How a domestic worker’s son kept his promise and became an engineer at Ford

Tweet on Upanishads engraved on wall of Warsaw University library wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP