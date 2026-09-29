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‘Spy camera' hidden in button helps bust 6-year cheating racket for Delhi recruitment exams

The chargesheet, filed in a fast-track court, names eight suspects, detailing a sophisticated operation involving Bluetooth devices for relaying answers.

Updated on: Sep 29, 2026, 07:33:34 IST
By Arnabjit Sur, NEW DELHI
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A phone’s camera disguised as a shirt button and fitted with a “spy camera” to photograph question papers has helped Delhi Police uncover an alleged organised government recruitment examination cheating racket that investigators say has been operating for nearly six years, according to a chargesheet filed last week before a special fast-track court.

The chargesheet, seen by HT, names eight accused, including a lab attendant at DU’s Lady Irwin College. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)
The chargesheet, seen by HT, names eight accused, including a lab attendant at DU’s Lady Irwin College. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

The chargesheet, on which cognisance is yet to be taken, is the first filed by Delhi Police before the fast-track court designated to hear cases under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

The 500-page chargesheet, filed on September 23 before special fast-track judge Ajay Gupta of Rouse Avenue Courts, details what police described as a “sophisticated” and “well-planned” cheating module. Photographs of questions were allegedly transmitted to an electronic tablet operated by middlemen and question solvers, with answers then relayed to candidates through concealed Bluetooth earpieces.

Also Read | IIT-B student told friend he regretted cheating during exam before death: Cops

The case began with two candidates, Hemant and Aarti, being caught allegedly using unfair means during the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) recruitment examination conducted by Central Sanskrit University on July 26 at a Janakpuri centre.

According to the FIR, Aarti concealed a phone under her clothes and took it into the examination hall. Hemant was caught in another room with a wireless device and earbuds.

Also Read | 'Don't condone cheating, stand with professor': IIT-Bombay students on why they wanted Doolla relieved of duties

Their arrests led investigators to what police described as a much larger network.

The chargesheet names Sonu Kumar, a fireman with the Chandigarh Fire Department from Haryana’s Dadri, as the alleged mastermind. Police said Sonu and co-accused Deepak, a lab attendant with Hyderabad University, had been running the operation since 2020.

According to the chargesheet, candidates were equipped with customised phones, wireless devices and specially designed clothing before entering examination centres.

“Customised mobile phones were prepared by installing applications namely ‘SC-OS6’ and ‘Air Droid’,” the chargesheet said. The apps facilitated captured and transmitting of the question papers. “A mobile phone was concealed inside the shirt worn by Aarti by fixing it at the place of the second button ,” the chargesheet said.

Also Read | 32 ‘paper solvers’, kingpin of online test cheating racket held in Delhi

Aarti allegedly went to the washroom to adjust the device’s camera and transmit photos of the question paper. She was caught there and flushed the Bluetooth earbuds down the toilet, police said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the method used by the candidates to cheat during the exams?

Candidates used modified mobile phones with applications that allowed them to capture images of the question paper and transmit them to middlemen.

Who were the main accused in the cheating racket?

The main accused named in the chargesheet include Sonu Kumar and Deepak.

How much were candidates charged for assistance in the cheating process?

Candidates were charged approximately ₹3 lakh for assistance.

What actions have been taken against the accused individuals in the case?

Departmental proceedings were initiated against the accused individuals employed in government departments after police informed the authorities.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times who primarily covers stories from the capital's trial courts. Previously, he has worked for English dailies such as The Hindu, Indian Express and Millennium Post, where he has focused on crime and legal stories, especially incorporating both the subjects into producing long-form investigative work. Known for his penchant for minutely tracking high-profile cases with both city and national relevance, he has broken several chargesheets and police remand papers in his six-year-long career. In this present role, he uses his expertise in skimming through lengthy judgements, attending and analysing court hearings and converting them into a lucid, readable format for seamless news consumption. He has a preference for looking beyond the courtroom to highlight their human impact.

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