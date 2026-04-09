32 ‘paper solvers’, kingpin of online test cheating racket held in Delhi

NEW DELHI The students, called “paper solvers” by the kingpin and an associate, were allegedly duped and hired on the pretext of answering academic questions on e-learning platforms. (Representative photo)

Delhi Police busted an organised cheating racket, arresting its kingpin and detaining 32 students, who allegedly cracked online competitive entrance examinations for management institutions using remote-access software, officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

The students, called “paper solvers” by the kingpin and an associate, were allegedly duped and hired on the pretext of answering academic questions on e-learning platforms by promising them a payment of ₹500- ₹1,000 per questions, officers said.

The police acted on a tip-off and made the bust at a building named “Happy Homes” in Dwarka. “Upon reaching the spot, several youths were found acting suspiciously. During sustained questioning, the accused disclosed details of the racket,” deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh.

Investigators said the kingpin used to arrange candidates to appear in the entrance examinations of a reputed management institute in Mumbai. The exams were scheduled to be conducted at an IT lab in Jaipur, Rajasthan. “He revealed that he accessed computer systems at the exam centre using remote access software such as AnyDesk and Ammy Admin, allowing external ‘solvers’ to attempt the paper,” the officer said.

Police said an associate of the kingpin played a key role in recruiting college students. The 32 students on the Dwarka premises had allegedly been similarly called to solve questions and were bound down by the police. They were found to be from various parts of the country and are enrolled in institutions such as Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi Technological University (DTU), and IIT Roorkee, among others.

“Further probe into who all are involved at the centre in Jaipur is underway,” the DCP said.

A case was registered under sections 318(4) (cheating), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 62 (attempting to commit crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dwarka Sector 23 police station.

Police said efforts are on to trace the absconding associate and they will examine digital evidence, including devices used for remote access.