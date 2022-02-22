Stalker bludgeons woman in northeast Delhi, then kills self

A 22-year-old woman is fighting for her life in a hospital after she was attacked with a hammer on the head, allegedly by a neighbour who was stalking her, in Meet Nagar area near Jyoti Nagar in northeast Delhi on Monday morning, following which the latter reportedly died by suicide at his home in Loni near Ghaziabad, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the 23-year-old man had recently learned that the victim’s father had fixed her marriage with someone else and had even conducted their engagement. The woman, who works in a retail company outlet in Loni, lives with her family in the same area as the alleged attacker.

Police said the suspect worked in a private company and also helped out his father who runs a dhaba in the Loni area.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that around 7.30am on Monday, the police received information from Guru Teg Bahadur hospital about an injured woman. The woman’s condition was serious and she was later moved to a private hospital in east Delhi’s Patparganj.

During investigation, police said they found that the woman was on her way to work when she was attacked allegedly by her neighbour. Police said they identified the neighbour and registered a case of attempt to murder.

“Later, it came to our notice that the accused committed suicide at his home, which falls in the territorial jurisdiction of Loni police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. He was also brought dead at the GTB hospital,” said DCP Sain.

In another case, a 25-year-old woman was found hanging at her rented home in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri on Monday afternoon, said police.

Although police suspect that the woman died by suicide, they are searching for her husband, who became absconding after the body was found, to find out why the woman took the extreme step. No suicide note was found at the spot, said police.

DCP (outer) Parvinder Singh said that the woman was found hanging in a room by her neighbours, who in turn informed the police. An inquest proceeding has been initiated by a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).

“Initial enquiry revealed that her husband was already married. They tied the knot despite their families opposing their relationship. We are now trying to ascertain what led to the woman’s death,” said the DCP.