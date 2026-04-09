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Standing committee gives nod to rename MCD zones

The committee’s chairperson Satya Sharma said that the change is being carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 04:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi:

The proposal will be sent to the house of councillors for the final approval.

The standing committee on Wednesday granted anticipatory approval to change the names of the MCD administrative zones to align them with the Delhi government’s newly created revenue districts, officials said.

The committee’s chairperson Satya Sharma said that the change is being carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. “Under the act, changes in the name, number, or area of zones can be made with the approval of the Central government. We have approved this proposal following due legal procedure,” she said.

She said, “The number of revenue districts in the Capital has been increased from 11 to 13, and accordingly, the names of the MCD zones are being aligned to ensure better coordination among departments,” she said.

 
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