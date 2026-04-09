Standing committee gives nod to rename MCD zones

New Delhi: The proposal will be sent to the house of councillors for the final approval.

The standing committee on Wednesday granted anticipatory approval to change the names of the MCD administrative zones to align them with the Delhi government’s newly created revenue districts, officials said.

The committee’s chairperson Satya Sharma said that the change is being carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. “Under the act, changes in the name, number, or area of zones can be made with the approval of the Central government. We have approved this proposal following due legal procedure,” she said.

She said, “The number of revenue districts in the Capital has been increased from 11 to 13, and accordingly, the names of the MCD zones are being aligned to ensure better coordination among departments,” she said.

According to Sharma, Narela zone will be renamed as Outer-North, Civil Lines as North, and Rohini as North-West. Similarly, Keshavpuram will be renamed North-Central, Karol Bagh as City-Sadar Paharganj, and Najafgarh as South-West. Shahdara (South) will be renamed East and Shahdara (North) as North-East, while the names of South and West zones will remain unchanged.

The proposal will be sent to the house of councillors for the final approval, said Sharma.

“There will be no change in the geographical boundaries of any zone. Only the names are being modified, which will not directly impact citizens,” Sharma said.