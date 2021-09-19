State govts not acting against farm fires: CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the air quality in the national capital will start deteriorating from mid-October since the neighbouring state governments were not doing enough to support the farmers and prevent stubble burning.

Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday that so far the Delhi air is clean, citing the day’s AQI value and particulate matter data.

“Del air quality will deteriorate from mid-Oct (stubble burning). State govts hv not taken action to support their farmers. On its own, Del air is clean. On 18 Sep- AQI- 69 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory), PM10- 67, PM2.5 - 27 (0 to 30 Good, 31 to 60 Satisfactory),” Kejriwal tweeted.

The Delhi government has been pressing for adoption of Pusa bio-decomposer, a microbial solution that can reportedly turn stubble into manure, urging the Centre to ask neighbouring states to distribute it for free among farmers.

The government is also preparing an action plan to combat pollution.