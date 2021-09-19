Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / State govts not acting against farm fires: CM Kejriwal
delhi news

State govts not acting against farm fires: CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday that so far the Delhi air is clean, citing the day’s AQI value and particulate matter data.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:10 AM IST
The government is also preparing an action plan to combat pollution.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the air quality in the national capital will start deteriorating from mid-October since the neighbouring state governments were not doing enough to support the farmers and prevent stubble burning.

Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday that so far the Delhi air is clean, citing the day’s AQI value and particulate matter data.

“Del air quality will deteriorate from mid-Oct (stubble burning). State govts hv not taken action to support their farmers. On its own, Del air is clean. On 18 Sep- AQI- 69 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory), PM10- 67, PM2.5 - 27 (0 to 30 Good, 31 to 60 Satisfactory),” Kejriwal tweeted.

The Delhi government has been pressing for adoption of Pusa bio-decomposer, a microbial solution that can reportedly turn stubble into manure, urging the Centre to ask neighbouring states to distribute it for free among farmers.

The government is also preparing an action plan to combat pollution.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal delhi chief minister arvind kejriwal delhi news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Govt tells 11 states to step up efforts to curb Covid, dengue

DSLSA launches 19 legal aid vans in city

Delhi Police leaves for Prayagraj on trail of man who supplied RDX to Pak terror module members

AAP’s free power in UP promise has BJP worried: Sanjay Singh
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP