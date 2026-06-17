States agree to move on Kishau Dam project, Delhi to get additional water

In a meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, the six states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the long-pending 422MW Kishau Dam project on the Tons river, a tributary of the Yamuna, a central government release said. The meeting was attended by Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Jal Shakti minister CR Patil, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and senior government officials. (HT)

Once the MoU is signed, the project will be placed before the Union cabinet for approval. The dam is expected to provide additional raw water to Delhi and is among a set of long-term projects planned to ease the capital’s recurring water shortages.

The Kishau Dam is proposed on the Uttarakhand-Himachal Pradesh border at an estimated cost of around ₹15,000 crore. Officials said the project has remained stuck for over eight years because of disagreements among participating states over cost-sharing arrangements.

According to a government statement, 90% of the water component cost of the Kishau Multipurpose Project will be funded by the Centre, while the remaining 10% will be shared by the six beneficiary states. The statement added that Himachal Pradesh agreed to transfer its share of allocated water to Delhi and Rajasthan in lieu of its contribution towards the power component.

“This decision will prove to be a significant milestone in the journey towards a cleaner and rejuvenated Yamuna by ensuring increased flow of clean water in the river,” the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Jal Shakti minister CR Patil, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and senior government officials.

In a separate statement, the Himachal Pradesh government said the Centre had, in principle, agreed that the state’s estimated ₹2,000 crore share of the power component would be borne by the beneficiary states of Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the previous government had agreed to contribute ₹800 crore towards the project, but his government opposed the arrangement. “The population in the dam area will be displaced and Himachal Pradesh will bear the maximum impact of the project. Therefore, it was unfair for the state to bear an additional financial burden,” he said.

Sukhu added that Himachal Pradesh would receive around 100 crore units of electricity annually from the project, generating an estimated ₹600 crore in annual revenue after commissioning.

Three dam projects

Delhi’s long-term water supply planning is largely dependent on three major dam projects in the upper Yamuna basin -- Lakhwar, Kishau and Renukaji.

The Lakhwar project involves the construction of a 204-metre-high concrete dam on the Yamuna in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district. First conceived in 1976, the project was stalled in 1992 because of funding constraints.

The Kishau Multipurpose Project envisages a 236-metre-high dam on the Tons river with a live storage capacity of 1,324 million cubic metres. The project has faced repeated delays due to inter-state disputes and financial hurdles.

The Renukaji dam, planned on the Giri river in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, involves a 148-metre-high rock-filled dam and is expected to supply 23 cumecs of water to Delhi while generating 40MW of hydropower during peak flows.

A Delhi Jal Board official said the completion deadline for the Lakhwar project has now been pushed to 2034, while the other two projects are expected to take even longer. “Delhi will have to manage its water shortages through other measures in the short and medium term,” the official said.