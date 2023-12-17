Storytelling festival 'Udaipur Tales' set to make grand return on January 12

The one-of-its-kind international storytelling festival, to be held at Park Exotica Resort in Udaipur, aims to celebrate diverse storytelling genres such as contemporary, romance, dastangoi, historical, mystery, horror, thriller, kavad -- an ancient storytelling craft from Rajasthan -- and folk, among others. HT Image

"We have received immense love and support from the audience so far. This edition aims to honour storytellers across the globe who are reviving the lost genre of storytelling.

"It will be a one-of-a-lifetime experience for the audience where stories of the world will echo in the city of lakes when musicians and storytellers from around the globe take the audiences on a hypnotic journey," said Sushmita Singha, co-founder of 'Udaipur Tales', in a statement.

Other artists participating in the festival include director-actor Gautam Agarwal, famous for spinning tales based on his research on mystical, geographical and historical findings; actor Adhaar Khurana; author-entrepreneur Gautam Mukerjee; theatre artist Ulka Mayur; kavad storyteller Akshay Gandhi, and performing artist Anjana Chandak.

Besides storytellers, the festival will also host famous folk musician Rahgir, danseuse Zia Nath, folk fusion band YUGAM and Out of the Box, a Sufi music group comprising inmates of Udaipur Jail.

While the entry is free, the festival can accommodate up to 300 people.