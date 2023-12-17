close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Storytelling festival 'Udaipur Tales' set to make grand return on January 12

Storytelling festival 'Udaipur Tales' set to make grand return on January 12

PTI |
Dec 17, 2023 02:30 PM IST

Storytelling festival 'Udaipur Tales' set to make grand return on January 12

The one-of-its-kind international storytelling festival, to be held at Park Exotica Resort in Udaipur, aims to celebrate diverse storytelling genres such as contemporary, romance, dastangoi, historical, mystery, horror, thriller, kavad -- an ancient storytelling craft from Rajasthan -- and folk, among others.

HT Image
HT Image

"We have received immense love and support from the audience so far. This edition aims to honour storytellers across the globe who are reviving the lost genre of storytelling.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"It will be a one-of-a-lifetime experience for the audience where stories of the world will echo in the city of lakes when musicians and storytellers from around the globe take the audiences on a hypnotic journey," said Sushmita Singha, co-founder of 'Udaipur Tales', in a statement.

Other artists participating in the festival include director-actor Gautam Agarwal, famous for spinning tales based on his research on mystical, geographical and historical findings; actor Adhaar Khurana; author-entrepreneur Gautam Mukerjee; theatre artist Ulka Mayur; kavad storyteller Akshay Gandhi, and performing artist Anjana Chandak.

Besides storytellers, the festival will also host famous folk musician Rahgir, danseuse Zia Nath, folk fusion band YUGAM and Out of the Box, a Sufi music group comprising inmates of Udaipur Jail.

While the entry is free, the festival can accommodate up to 300 people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out