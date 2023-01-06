Students attack govt school teacher with stones, bricks

New Delhi A Delhi government school teacher was allegedly attacked on Thursday with bricks and stones by students while he was entering the school premises for remedial classes.

In a written statement, the Government School Teachers’ Association (GSTA) said Kuku Lakhera, who teaches mathematics at the Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Palam Vihar, sustained injuries after he was hit with stones and bricks.

However, police said while they are aware of the incident, Lakhera is yet to file a complaint.

Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary GSTA, raised questions on the safety of teachers and said that if the government’s attitude towards teachers’ safety did not change, such incidents would continue to take place.

“For the last five years, we have been demanding that a law granting protection to teachers is passed, under which such criminal incidents which take place within or nearby school campuses are punished under non-bailable offences. However, no such action has been taken. This is gross negligence towards the safety of the teachers,” said Yadav.

The All India Guest Teachers Association also condemned the incident and sought action so that future incidents are prevented. Shoaib Rana, general secretary of the association, said teachers felt unsafe in schools due to frequent incidents of violence against them.

“Teachers are attacked by students and parents, but there are no concrete arrangements for the security of teachers. We request the government to ensure that concrete arrangements are put in place for the security of teachers and strict action is taken against the culprits,” said Rana.