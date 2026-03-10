New Delhi, The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union conducted a student referendum on Tuesday on whether "the university's vice chancellor should be removed". Students holds referendum on whether JNU VC should be removed

The voting that was held throughout the day in 16 booths was overseen by former members of the JNU Teachers' Association .

According to instructions for the referendum released by JNUSU, students were required to vote "yes" or "no" on the ballot paper on the removal of VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.

"Students were given an opportunity to express their opinion on whether the VC should continue in her position or be removed and the high turnout proved that students want to be heard. Around 3,000 students came to vote," former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar told PTI.

The JNU vice chancellor did not immediately respond to PTI's queries regarding the matter.

The university and the students' union have been at loggerheads over multiple controversies. The campus has witnessed continued protests since early February after the university suspended four JNUSU office-bearers, along with former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, for two semesters.

The suspensions were issued for "extensive damage to university property" during a November 21, 2025 protest at the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library.

The incident was followed by further protests demanding the revocation of the suspension order, clashes between left- and right-wing student groups, and remarks by the JNU vice chancellor on the UGC equity rules that drew backlash from a section of the students' as well as teachers' bodies.

JNUSU members said the final results of the referendum will be released on Wednesday.

A student from the School of International Studies , requesting anonymity, said, "The recent incidents, including the VC's remarks that sparked a row, were indeed unfortunate. JNU is known as a democratic space for students, and this referendum reflected that. Whatever the results suggest, at least the students' voice will be heard."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.