Students rue errors as DU admission portal picks up data from CUET forms
Aspirants who had included Delhi University among their preferred universities at the time of applying for the common university entrance test (CUET) have started signing up on the common seat allocation system (CSAS), the new portal launched by the varsity on Monday to carry out admissions on the basis of CUET scores
Aspirants who had included Delhi University among their preferred universities at the time of applying for the common university entrance test (CUET) have started signing up on the common seat allocation system (CSAS), the new portal launched by the varsity on Monday to carry out admissions on the basis of CUET scores.
However, those students who had not included DU among their preferred institutions while filling up CUET forms are now in a quandary as the admissions portal is not allowing such students to even register.
Deepali, a government school student, said she was not allowed to register on the portal on Tuesday. “I had not opted for DU while applying for CUET; I was hoping I could that when the university opens its registration process. But, now, when I tried logging in, I got an error message that I had “not given the intent to apply to the university”. I will be contacting DU to figure a way out,” said Deepali, who goes only by her first name.
Many others who appeared for CUET but did not opt for the correct subject combination or furnished incorrect details in their CUET forms are also a worried lot as the CSAS is automatically picking up personal details from the CUET forms, leaving no scope for correction.
Students said they couldn’t opt for the correct subjection combination earlier owing to confusion or a lack of clarity. Many of them took to social media platforms such as Twitter on Tuesday to request the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted CUET, to open a correction window. The testing agency last opened a correction window in August and there is no information if, or when, the window will be opened again.
NTA officials did not respond to queries seeking clarity on the correction window.
Dean (admissions), DU, Haneet Gandhi said personal details of a candidate cannot be modified on the CSAS portal as it picks up these details directly from the CUET portal. “Personal details such as name, photograph and signature submitted by the applicant during CUET (UG)-2022 will be automatically integrated into CSAS-2022. Students will not be able to edit these details,” said Gandhi, adding that details in other fields can be edited.
She said the university had stressed on the importance of opting for the correct subject combinations while filling CUET forms. “We had asked students to opt for subjects that they had studied in Class 12 while appearing for CUET,” said Gandhi.
On Day One of the registration process on Monday, Delhi University received around 18,000 registrations till 9pm. Many applicants are also waiting for CUET results, which is expected by September 15, before they register on the DU portal.
Anisha Srivastava, a DU aspirant, said she was yet to fill out the form but had logged on to the DU admission portal to get an idea about the process. “My friend and I were checking out the admission portal. However, it soon crashed and we were unable to access the website after that. We hope that the process is not too cumbersome,” said Srivastava, a student of ITL Public School, Dwarka.
Besides DU, Ambedkar University also launched its admission process on Monday. The university received over 800 applications till Tuesday afternoon, registrar Nitin Malik said.
-
U.P.: Limited jobs for women at govt employment fairs in Prayagraj
Employment fairs being organised by the regional employment office, Prayagraj, seem to be failing to provide adequate job opportunities to the fairer sex. Records of the regional employment office show that since April 2022, 11 job fairs have been organised in Prayagraj in which 4,426 unemployed people with qualifications ranging from high school to ITI diploma have succeeded in bagging jobs. Even officials of the regional employment office, Prayagraj, say so.
-
K’taka introduces quota for ‘male third gender’ in police constable recruitment
In a first for the state, the Karnataka government has announced reservation for 'male third gender' in recruitment to the state armed forces. State home minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said the process to recruit constables to fill 3,484 posts in the Karnataka Armed Forces has started. “For the first time in the state, 79 posts have been reserved for the 'male third gender',” he said. Transgender activists hailed the move to provide quota.
-
Woman cyclist molested in Noida’s Sector 52
A woman cyclist was allegedly molested and pushed by an unidentified commuter on a two-wheeler near Sector 52 in Noida on Tuesday morning. The 35-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 117, said that the incident took place around 5am when she was on her regular cycling route along with six other women cyclists. The women riders stopped a police response vehicle passing by the area and narrated their ordeal.
-
Prescription drugs, a cheaper way to get high, a big draw on black market
In June, a chemist from Bandra reached his store earlier than usual and found a parcel containing bottles of cough syrup. Criminals order such medicines in the name of chemists and later sell them on the black market to those who cannot afford synthetic drugs like cocaine, heroin, mephedrone, or even street smack but want their daily fix somehow. The buyers then pose as representatives or employees of the medical store and receive the delivery.
-
Notorious snatcher with 180 cases against him held in outer Delhi
Ajay alias Gainda was arrested on September 4 along with Gainda's accomplice Deepak alias Santosh, 30, from Sultanpur in outer Delhi. A police team from the Raj Park police station recovered a country-made pistol, 23 psychotropic injections and other narcotic substances from the duo, officials said. With their arrest, police said they have solved a dozen crimes registered at the Raj Park, Paschim Vihar, Mangolpuri and Rani Bagh police stations over the past few months.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics