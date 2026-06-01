New Delhi, Two days after a multi-storeyed commercial building collapsed near Saket metro station, killing at least six people, students in the area continue to grapple with trauma, uncertainty and the loss of crucial study materials trapped inside a neighbouring building that has been sealed by authorities.

Students seek accountability, access to study materials after Saket building collapse

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Students attending classes at Arise Medical Academy, located adjacent to the collapsed structure, said books, notes, tablets, iPads and other electronic devices were left behind during the hurried evacuation after the collapse around 7 pm on Saturday.

"We panicked and rushed out of the building, leaving all our study materials behind. If the building becomes unstable and parts of it collapse, everything could be lost under the rubble," said a student preparing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination .

"Our exam is on June 28. We urge the authorities to allow us to retrieve our materials as soon as possible," the student added.

The concerns were voiced even as rescue and recovery operations continued on Monday, with authorities working to ensure that no one remained trapped beneath the debris.

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{{^usCountry}} Another student who was inside the coaching institute at the time of the collapse said the experience had left many aspirants deeply shaken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another student who was inside the coaching institute at the time of the collapse said the experience had left many aspirants deeply shaken. {{/usCountry}}

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"It felt like an earthquake. The chairs started shaking and the lights went out. For a moment, we thought we would not make it," the student said, adding that about 150 students were present in the building at the time of the incident.

"Thankfully, the staircase in the Arise building was wide enough for students to evacuate quickly. But there is no doubt that those responsible for this tragedy must be held accountable," he added.

The student added losing access to study materials barely a month before examinations had compounded the stress and anxiety among aspirants.

A broader concern among students and residents now centres on the structural safety of buildings in the locality, many of which are old and allegedly poorly maintained.

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Nitesh Kumar, a coaching batchmate of one of the deceased, Alok Verma, said repeated concerns about the condition of buildings in the area had gone unaddressed.

"My own building is over 20 years old and has not been properly maintained. We have raised concerns with the caretaker several times, but nothing was done," Kumar said.

"The authorities need to inspect every building in the area. Action should come before a tragedy occurs, not after lives have already been lost," he added.

Similar concerns were echoed by residents, students and local business owners, who called for a comprehensive structural audit of ageing buildings in the neighbourhood.

Reena, who runs a canteen in the area, said several structures in the locality appeared unsafe.

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"There are many buildings here that do not seem structurally sound. The authorities need to step in, identify unsafe buildings and take corrective action wherever necessary," she said.

As rescue efforts continue and investigations into the collapse gather pace, residents and students say the tragedy has exposed longstanding concerns over building safety in one of the capital's busiest education hubs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.