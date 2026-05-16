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Study finds gaps in waste management in Delhi

A study reveals over 37% of open burnings in Delhi were for garbage clearance, highlighting systemic waste management issues and pollution challenges.

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:46 am IST
By Aaditya Khatwani
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New Delhi: More than 37 percent of the 1,006 open burnings recorded across Delhi from December 2025 to April 2026 were set simply to clear accumulated garbage, according to a study by the Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group released on Friday.

More than 37 percent of the 1,006 open burnings recorded across Delhi from December 2025 to April 2026 were set simply to clear accumulated garbage, according to the study (HT)

“Delhi is one of the most polluted cities in the world, and waste contributes to over 10% of the overall levels. Our first study, conducted from December 2025 to April this year, looked at 1,006 unique burning incidents across Delhi’s 128 wards. It found that open burning is a city-wide systemic norm rather than a localised anomaly,” said Bharati Chaturvedi, Chintan founder and director.

The study shows that the Malka Ganj and Said-Ul-Ajaib wards each recorded 34 incidents during this period — the highest among the wards assessed. Horticultural waste and low-value plastics, such as wrappers and packets, were found in most of the fires. According to the study, over 70 percent of the burning sites lacked waste collection services within 500 metres.

“Zero Waste needs constant effort and investment. It is not a one-time effort. The MCD should set up a Zero Waste to Landfill Cell so it can rapidly expand its plans across Delhi without such setbacks,” said Chaturvedi.

The research group’s suggestions include the setting up of a zero-waste cell by the MCD, the civic body contracting an NGO to compost segregated wet waste onsite and use the compost themselves, and the incentivisation of RWAs by payments per ton of solid waste diverted from landfills, along with supervision from an independent agency.

 
waste management delhi
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