Amid furore, Delhi Police steps up probe into Sultanpuri horror

Delhi Police Special CP Shalini Singh visited Janauti village in the wee hours of Tuesday as part of her investigations into the death of a 20-year-old woman who was dragged by car for few kilometres, ANI reported.The MHA has directed Singh to submit a detailed report ‘Immediately’. The Delhi Police has been under fire for allegedly trying to bury case, even as top cop Sanjay Arora assured the citizens of a strictest action against the five accused.ALSO READ: Chased car for 45 minutes, could see body, says eyewitnessThe 20-year-old woman, who was riding a scooty, was hit by a grey Maruti Baleno which dragged her for around seven kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri early Sunday morning. The five men, who were suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, were arrested on charges of causing death by negligence.

As per the Delhi Police, the driver Deepak had borrowed the car at around 8 pm on Saturday and picked up his friends. The five drove to Murthal in Haryana where they had dinner. They left for Mangolpuri in Delhi after midnight. The cops are probing if Deepak was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Mithun and Kishan. During interrogation, the accused claimed they were not aware that the car had been dragging the woman.The Delhi Police on Monday added sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the five arrested accused. Earlier, they were booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence, which are bailable sections.

The incident has caused a massive outrage across the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that one of the arrested accused named Manoj Mittal is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The AAP workers staged a protest outside Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's office and demanded his resignation. The L-G office and the BJP hit back, accusing the ruling party of politicising the incident.

