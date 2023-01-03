Woman dragged by car wasn't alone on scooty, says Delhi Police: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 03, 2023 08:34 AM IST

According to the Delhi Police, the accused Deepak Khanna had borrowed a car at around 8 pm on December 31. After picking up his other four friends, all the five accused headed to Murthal in Haryana where they had dinner. The police suspect that all the five people might have consumed liquor.

Video grab of a car that reportedly hit a woman and dragged her for a few kilometers, in the Sultanpuri area of Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, which left the woman dead. A day after Delhi police has arrested five accused in this case. (PTI Photo)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Delhi Police has made a sensational revelation in the death of a 20-year-old woman who died after she was dragged by a car for nearly seven kilometres in Sultanpuri area. The cops have claimed that the victim was not alone on the scooty when the incident occurred, ANI reported.“When we traced the route of deceased, it was found that she wasn't alone on her scooty. A girl was with her at the time of accident. She suffered injuries & fled from the spot but deceased's legs got stuck in car, after which she was dragged”, the police said.The Delhi Police has expedited the probe into the horrific incident which has triggered massive outrage across the national capital. Shalini Singh, special commissioner of police, led a team to Janauti village. According to the Delhi Police, the accused Deepak Khanna had borrowed a car at around 8 pm on December 31. After picking up his other four friends, all the five accused headed to Murthal in Haryana where they had dinner. The police suspect that all the five people might have consumed liquor before leaving for Mangolpuri after midnight. The Delhi Police said the Kanjhawala Police Station received a distress call at around 3.20 pm about a body been dragged by a grey Maruti Baleno car heading to Qutubgarh. While the investigation was on, another caller informed about the body lying on the Kanjhawala main road at 4.11 am. The police team rushed to the spot where they found the body lying on the road.

