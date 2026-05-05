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Summer plan: Delhi CM orders continuous water supply, quick complaint resolution

The CM ordered the operation of all water treatment plants at peak capacity and full coordination with Haryana to monitor ammonia levels in raw water.

Published on: May 05, 2026 03:52 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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New Delhi: Delhi chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday chaired a review meeting to assess the city’s summer water management plan and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply, swift redressal of complaints, and warned strict action against negligence.

Haryana is a critical source of raw water for Delhi, supplying over 60% of the city’s total water, largely through the Munak Canal.  

During the meeting, also attended by water minister Parvesh Verma, chief secretary Rajiv Verma, and senior Delhi Jal Board officials, Gupta ordered the operation of all water treatment plants at peak capacity and full coordination with Haryana to monitor ammonia levels in raw water.

Haryana is a critical source of raw water for Delhi, supplying over 60% of the city’s total water, largely through the Munak Canal.  

An official said the authorities have identified water-stressed areas and made targeted arrangements, including increasing the number of tubewells to 6,200 and deploying 1,210 water tankers, with 100 on standby.

The supply points and hydrants have also been expanded, the official said, adding that high-demand areas such as Sangam Vihar and Chhatarpur are under special attention.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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