Supply copy of chargesheet to Kanhaiya Kumar, others in JNU sedition case: Court

A Delhi court on Monday directed the city police to supply the copy of the charge sheet to former JNU students Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven others in a case, where they have been booked for sedition for allegedly raising anti India slogans during an event at the varsity campus on February 9, 2016.

Chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) Pankaj Sharma posted the matter for April 7 for scrutiny of documents in the case and also granted regular bail to seven accused who were not arrested in the case earlier.

The seven accused — Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rassol, Bashir Bhat and Basharat — who were not arrested before filing of charge sheet were granted bail on Monday. These seven, through their counsels, had moved bail applications following which the court granted them bail on a personal bond of ₹25,000 and a surety of a like amount.

Kumar, flanked by bouncers, Bhattacharya and Umar Khalid, who is currently in judicial custody in connection to the north east Delhi riots of February 2020, and seven others appeared in the court after they were summoned as accused on February 14, while taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed against them.

The Delhi police’s special cell, on January 14, 2019, filed a 1,200-page chargesheet before the city court naming Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven others for raising anti-India slogans on campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

The accused have all denied the allegations and criticised Delhi Police for filing a sedition case against them. Kumar and Khalid said the police action was “politically motivated”.

The accused have been charged with offences under sections 124A (sedition), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 143 (pun149 (being a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A case was registered on February 11, 2016 under sections 124A and 120B of the IPC against unidentified people at the Vasant Kunj (north) Police Station, following complaints from former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Maheish Girri and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS.

The file related to the sanction was pending with the Delhi home minister Satyendar Jain since January 21, 2019. Last year in February, the government finally gave its permission to prosecute Kumar, Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven others.