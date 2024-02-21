Surender Singh, key ally of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, arrested by ED

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Surender Singh Alias Chiku, an alleged gangster and a key ally of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in money laundering case, officials aware of the matter said. (Representative Photo)

The ED was investigating a money laundering case involving Bishnoi gang and its associates, said officials. Chiku was presented before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Panchkula, which remanded him to five days of ED custody.

Earlier, on December 5 last year, the financial crimes probe agency had carried out searches at 13 premises in Haryana and Rajasthan linked to Chiku and Bishnoi gang.

“It has been observed that the (Chiku) gang entered into various Bainamas or agreements to sell without a registered deed and possession was taken of these properties. We have found documents of 13 such properties,” said an officer, who did not want to be named.

The agency officials said their probe has revealed that Chiku invested proceeds of crime generated in mining, liquor and toll businesses through his allies.

“It was further gathered that two persons – Satish Kumar and Vikash Kumar – are directors of two companies, involved in mining and quarrying, and were formed in 2020-2021. Chiku has invested his illegally earned money through these two companies,” said a second officer cited above.

During the raid, the ED seized electronic devices, incriminating documents, ledgers, property papers and ₹5 lakh cash. The ED action, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from the cases filed against Chiku by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Haryana Police on charges of kidnapping, murder and extortion.

Bishnoi is a key figure in north India-based gangsters and runs the largest network of around 700 members in the syndicate, according to the NIA officials.

Probe found that Chiku had “direct” relations with the Bishnoi gang and Khalistani terror groups.

Bishnoi has been lodged in prison since 2015 and is moved frequently to and from Delhi and Punjab jails amid multiple court cases against him.

The NIA is already investigating the activities of the Bishnoi gang in various parts of the country and abroad including association with pro-Khalistan elements (PKEs).