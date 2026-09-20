Nithari case's Surendra Koli cremated in Haridwar; police await autopsy report

The last rites were performed at a Ganga ghat on Saturday for Surendra Koli, 50, who spent nearly two decades behind bars before being acquitted of all 13 cases related to Nithari killings last year and was found dead at his tea stall in Haridwar on Friday.

The rites were conducted at the Khadkhadi crematorium in Haridwar after a panel of doctors conducted his postmortem. Police said they were awaiting the postmortem and forensic reports for further action. (HT Archive)

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The rites were conducted at the Khadkhadi crematorium in Haridwar after a panel of doctors conducted his postmortem. Police said they were awaiting the postmortem and forensic reports for further action.

“Police action will depend on these reports. All angles are being looked into,” said City police station in-charge KS Rana. Koli’s family members, several residents, vendors and police personnel were present at the funeral.

Deep Dive What led to Surendra Koli's death in Haridwar? Surendra Koli was found hanging in his tea stall in Haridwar, and police are investigating whether it was a suicide or murder, pending results from the postmortem report. Why is there a call for a fair investigation into Koli's death? Friends and family of Koli are demanding a fair investigation due to the suspicious circumstances around his death and his tragic past linked to the Nithari killings. How did Surendra Koli assume a false identity in Haridwar? After his acquittal, Koli lived under the alias 'Sada Ram' and worked at a tea stall, reportedly fearing exposure of his true identity due to the notorious nature of his past.

ALSO READ | Nithari case's Surendra Koli, acquitted in all 13 cases, found dead in Haridwar

Family recalls difficult years

Koli’s 20-year-old son, Shivam Koli, conducted the last rites. “I spent a little time with my father. He was trying to earn a livelihood...,” Shivam said.

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{{^usCountry}} Shivam had arrived at Haridwar from Almora in the early hours of Saturday, accompanied by his uncles Harish Koli, Chandan and Anand, along with fellow villagers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shivam had arrived at Haridwar from Almora in the early hours of Saturday, accompanied by his uncles Harish Koli, Chandan and Anand, along with fellow villagers. {{/usCountry}}

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“For the past two decades, the Koli family faced difficult times. In the past few months, Surendra was trying to earn a livelihood. But his sudden death has again put the family in difficult times,” said a family friend who did not wish to be named.

Narayan Singh Rawat, a friend close to Koli, called for a fair investigation into his death.

ALSO READ | After Nithari acquittal, Surendra Koli claimed govt job to rent tea stall, posed as 'Sada Ram'

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“Before coming to Haridwar, he had visited several cities in search of employment. His death appears mysterious. A fair probe should be conducted,” Rawat said.

Jay Kashyap, a contractor who came in contact with Koli last month, said Koli did not reveal his real identity and was living a simple life in the Bhoopatwala area.

What happened in the Nithari killings case

The Nithari killings came to light in 2006 when skeletal remains of several children were discovered in a drain behind the Noida residence of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher, where Koli worked as a domestic help. Both Koli and Pandher were arrested.

On November 11, 2025, the Supreme Court allowed Koli’s curative petition in the last remaining case, set aside his conviction and ordered that he be released forthwith if he was not wanted in any other case.

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