Delhi News
delhi news

Sushil Kumar asks Tihar Jail authorities for a television

Sushil Kumar had previously requested a Delhi court for special food and supplements in order to maintain his strength and physique
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Sushil Kumar was nabbed by the Delhi Police on May 23 along with co-accused Ajay Kumar Sehrawat.(File)

Jailed wrestler Sushil Kumar has requested the prison authorities of Tihar Jail for a television so he can keep up with real world updates on wrestling, reported news agency ANI.

“In a letter to jail authorities, wrestler Sushil Kumar has asked for a TV. He expressed that if he gets TV, he will get updates on wrestling,” ANI quoted Tihar Jail officials as saying.

Kumar, who was nabbed by the Delhi Police on May 23 along with co-accused Ajay Kumar Sehrawat, has been charged for murder, culpable homicide, and kidnapping of wrestler Sagar Dhankar. According to the police, Kumar is the “main culprit and mastermind” of the murder and that that there is electronic evidence of him and his associates assaulting Dhankar and two of his friends, Sonu Mahal and Amit Kumar, on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 with hockey sticks, baseball bats and other blunt weapons over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar eventually succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Also Read: Sushil Kumar's arms license suspended, says Delhi Police

Along with the Olympian, a total of 12 accused have been arrested by the Delhi Police so far. They have also issued non-bailable warrants against six more suspects, who are reportedly evading arrest.

Kumar had previously requested a Delhi court for special food and supplements in order to maintain his strength and physique, as he wished to pursue wrestling in the future. The court rejected his request citing that he has not disclosed details of any upcoming competition for which he has qualified nor has he mentioned any competition he will be participating in the near future.

