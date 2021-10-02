Swachh Bharat 2.0: PM Modi says ‘garbage mountains’ need to be wiped out

While launching the second phase of government’s flagship programme, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid emphasis on wiping out the “mountains of garbage” from India’s cities by processing all legacy waste.

Indirectly referring to the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi, one of the largest dumps in the country, Modi said, “While on the subject of clearing these huge mounds of garbage from cities, there is one such mountain of garbage in Delhi too. It has been sitting there for years, waiting to be removed.”

Urban affairs minister Hardeep Puri, who was also present at the event, was seen nodding in agreement as the Prime Minister spoke.

Dubbed the tallest mountain of waste in the country -- in 2019, before bio-mining began in Ghazipur, the mounds were as high as 65 metres, just eight metres shorter than the 73-metre tall Qutub Minar -- the Ghazipur landfill was established in 1984 and reached capacity in 2002, when it ideally should have been shut. But the city’s waste continued to be dumped there, with the result that the 70-acre landfill currently holds more than 14 million tonnes of legacy waste, said municipal officials.

To put this volume in perspective, the amount of garbage in Ghazipur is more than the combined volume in both Okhla and Bhalswa landfill sites. A section of the waste mound had collapsed in September 2017, claiming the lives of two persons travelling on the road adjacent to it.

In July 2019, the Prime Minister’s Office tasked the principal scientific advisor to the government of India with finding a solution to the Ghazipur waste problem.

Some initial steps towards resolving the problem have been undertaken, civic body officials said. Based on the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) launched a bio-mining exercise in 2019 to flatten the garbage mountain.

Shyam Sunder Agarwal, mayor, EDMC, said the corporation has set a deadline of December 2024 to clear the landfill. Bio-mining is currently being done using trommel machines that separate the accumulated waste into plastic, paper, cloth, sand and bricks.

Explaining the process, a senior EDMC official said ,“The mixed legacy waste is fed into the main trommel through a conveyor belt. The trommel consists of a cylindrical rotating sieve into which air is blown from one end. Heavy stuff like soil and stones fall through the cylindrical sieve while lighter components such as plastic and paper fall at the farthest end.”

“The various components of mixed waste can also be separated in this manner by simply varying the size of sieves in the trommel machines,” the official said, asking not to be named.

Mayor Agarwal said the corporation has been facing problems in disposing of the recovered inert material. “We are now changing our approach. We have decided to appoint a single company for the removal of at least 50 lakh tonnes of legacy waste as well as the disposal of recovered material. The same company will also set up an engineered landfill site on a 10-acre recovered site as well as a leachate plant,” he said.

The east corporation has, so far, deployed 20 trommel machines in Ghazipur and these machines have a capacity to process and remove at least 3,000 tonnes of legacy waste daily.

The EDMC claimed it has removed 7.75 lakh tonnes of legacy waste since 2019. Agarwal said the height of the Ghazipur landfill has now reduced by 15m. However, these claims have been contested by the Aam Aadmi Party in the past. “There is no such reduction but a significant increase in the width of the landfill,” the party had said in a statement earlier.

Similar trommeling and bio-mining projects are being undertaken in Bhalswa and Okhla landfill sites as well. According to the deadlines submitted to the NGT by the three municipal corporations, the Bhalswa landfill site will be cleared by June 2022, the Okhla site by March 2023 and the Ghazipur site by September 2024. However, issues such as the suspension of bio-mining during monsoon, continued dumping of fresh waste and problems faced in disposal of the recovered material have slowed down the project.