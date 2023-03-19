Home / Cities / Delhi News / Swati Maliwal reacts to viral video of Delhi man assaulting, shoving woman into cab

Swati Maliwal reacts to viral video of Delhi man assaulting, shoving woman into cab

ByAniruddha Dhar
Mar 19, 2023 01:10 PM IST

Delhi Police has traced the cab which featured in a video that turned up on social media showing a man beating a woman and forcing her to get inside a car.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday took cognisance of a viral video in which a man can be seen beating a woman and forcing her to get inside a cab.

A screenshot of the video in which a man can be seen beating a woman and forcing her to get inside a cab..

“Taking cognizance of this viral video of a woman being forced into a vehicle and beaten up, I am issuing a notice to the Delhi Police. The commission will ensure strict action against these people,” Maliwal tweeted.

The Delhi Police said it has already traced the cab which featured in the video. The incident took place Saturday around 9.45 pm near Mangolpuri flyover in outer Delhi, news agency PTI quoted the police officer as saying.

The incident took place Saturday around 9.45pm near Mangolpuri flyover in outer Delhi, the police said.

The car which has a Haryana registration number is from Gurugram's Ratan Vihar area where a team of police personnel were also sent in connection with the incident, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said the car and its driver have been traced.

The car was booked through Uber from Rohini to Vikaspuri by two men and a woman. The three had an altercation en route, police said.

"The video shows the boy forcibly pushing the girl inside the car. It is after the girl wanted to move out after an altercation. Further investigation is in progress," the officer said.

