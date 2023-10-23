Swiss woman murder: Crores found in accused's Delhi home, bank, says report; police probe trafficking angle

The Delhi Police is probing money and human trafficking angles in the murder case of a Swiss woman, whose body was found in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Friday. According to a media report, the police initially found ₹two crores at the arrested accused Gurpreet Singh's house. Later, while conducting raids, they found several more crores of rupees - for which Singh could not offer any explanation. Delhi Police (Representational image)

The police have sought Income Tax (IT) officials' assistance to determine the source of the money, a report by the Indian Express said.

The report also said that the officials are trying to add human trafficking charges against Singh after going through his phone. Citing a source close to the investigation, the report said that the police found several photos and videos of the accused with different women and girls, suspecting he was involved in human trafficking in and around Delhi-NCR.

Singh was arrested on Saturday by the Delhi Police based on a combination of technical and manual intelligence - a day after the victim's decomposed body with limbs tied with chains was found near a school in the national capital. The body's upper portion was covered with a black garbage disposal plastic bag, said the police.

What is known so far?

According to the police, Singh met the woman during a trip to Switzerland a few years ago and the two became friends. The woman was not keen on turning their friendship into a romantic relationship. However, Sing wanted to marry her and constantly kept in touch with her over chats and phone calls.

Upon Singh's constant insistence, the woman arrived in India on October 11 to meet him. While she was staying at a hotel in the national capital, the accused asked her to meet outside. On Wednesday morning, he strangulated the woman to death in a hatchback car - which he bought with documents belonging to another woman.

While how the gruesome killing took place has been determined so far, the police said that the accused keeps changing his explanations.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have requested the Ministry of External Affairs' help to contact the family members of the Swiss national. “Establishment of contact with the family members is very important to confirm whether the body is actually of a Swiss national as claimed by Singh. Through DNA sampling, we will be able to confirm the identity of the body and our headquarters has requested the MEA to intervene and reach out to Swiss authorities for help,” an official said.

