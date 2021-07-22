Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
T-2 of Delhi airport resumes operations; IndiGo, GoAir start flights

“Starting 22nd July, 00:01 AM, Terminal 2 at #DelhiAirport will resume flight operations with @IndiGo6E 2000 series and all @GoFirstairways domestic flights,” the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) tweeted on Tuesday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Grounded aircraft stand at Terminal 2 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.(Bloomberg file photo)

Terminal-2 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi resumed its operations from Thursday, after remaining suspended since May 18 because of falling passenger footfall and fewer flights caused by the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Till now, Terminal-3 had been handling flight operations at the airport.

Last week, the DIAL said the decision to resume operations at Terminal-2 was taken after the airport saw a gradual increase in passenger footfall as several states started relaxing their lockdown and travel restrictions in June.

Operations at the terminal will resume with approximately 200 air traffic movements (100 departures and 100 arrivals) on a daily basis and increase progressively up to around 280 movements by the end of August, the airport operator said in a statement, adding that 16 counters for IndiGo and 11 for GoAir will be available for passengers.

The DIAL also pointed out on July 1 that the number of domestic passengers at the Delhi airport increased by over three times between mid-May and June-end. “Delhi airport has witnessed over three times rise in domestic passenger numbers from around 18,000 per day in mid of May 2021 to over 62,000 per day at the end of June 2021,” it said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), meanwhile, said on Monday that 31.13 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in June, which is 47 per cent higher than the 21.15 lakh who travelled in May. In June, IndiGo flew 17.02 lakh passengers, a 54.7 per cent share of the domestic market; SpiceJet flew 2.81 lakh passengers, which is nine per cent of the market share and GoAir carried 5.14 lakh passengers , according to the aviation regulator’s data.

(With agency inputs)

