Tankers inadequate, helplines unresponsive, say Delhi residents reeling from water shortage

New Delhi

Residents of Vivekanand Camp in Chanakyapuri get their supply. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Amid a sweltering heatwave, which has been exacerbated by water supply shortage due to the Yamuna drying up, residents complained of inadequate tanker arrangements and non-responsive water helplines. Officials, meanwhile, said the government held a review and directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to hire more tankers to meet the additional demand.

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According to the DJB data, a need for 1,015 water tankers was estimated for May. DJB officials said they optimised tanker routes to increase their efficiency and that the number of fixed supply points has been increased from 8,700 last year to 13,000 points.

However, residents complained of continued shortfalls.

Md Sattar Khan, a resident of Sangam Bihar G Block, said that the DJB helpline was not responsible. “Entire G Block is reeling from tanker problems. I had put up tanker request yesterday but no solution was found. If DJB cannot provide us water, the least they can do is streamline regular deployment of tankers,” he said.

Delays in tanker supply reaching affected areas also triggered a protest at the Greater Kailash DJB office on Tuesday.

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{{^usCountry}} Dakshinpuri MLA Prem Chauhan said that the area used to get 70-75 tankers last year, but this has been reduced to 48 tankers. “Even out of these, five to six tankers remain in a broken state. Tankers are not adequate. Each tanker has five fixed points. catering to 5-6 households. Even if a few fixed points are missed, many households suffer,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dakshinpuri MLA Prem Chauhan said that the area used to get 70-75 tankers last year, but this has been reduced to 48 tankers. “Even out of these, five to six tankers remain in a broken state. Tankers are not adequate. Each tanker has five fixed points. catering to 5-6 households. Even if a few fixed points are missed, many households suffer,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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All the tankers currently operated by the board collectively supply only about 5-6 million gallons a day (mgd) of water, a figure that falls far short of the actual supply that has been reduced by 90mgd.

A senior government official said that the issue of water supply was taken up during the review undertaken by chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday. “DJB has been directed to increase the number of water tankers by adding another 100 units to its fleet. We are also in discussions with Haryana to increase the raw water being released for Delhi and some rise has been seen yesterday. The administrations on two sides are in consultation for further increase in raw water supply,” the official said.

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A second official said tankers are required to meet water demand from areas which are yet to be connected with a piped supply or where the piped water supply is deficient. “There are areas at the tail end of the network, where water pressure is not adequate in many colonies and require supply from tankers. The total supply through 1,000 tankers is only about 5-6mgd. In an internal review, it was found that on an average, departmental tankers were making only two to three trips a day and the hired tankers were making only five to six trips on ground, which prompted optimisation,” the official said.